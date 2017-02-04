Gornall leads North Dakota past St. Cloud St. 2-1 in OT

Mike Gornall scored his first two goals of the season, including the game-winner in overtime, as North Dakota beat St. Cloud State 2-1 Friday to snap a three-game home losing streak.
Gornall outraced two Huskies to the puck and skated in alone on SCSU goalie Jeff Smith. He cut across the crease and beat Smith over his right shoulder 41 seconds into overtime.
Gornall's first goal in the second period was his first since Jan. 23, 2016.
It was UND's fourth overtime game of the season and the first that didn't finish in a tie.
Goalie Cam Johnson returned to the nets for North Dakota (15-11-3, 8-9-1-1 National Collegiate Hockey Conference) after being sidelined with an injury. He made 20 saves in 21 shots on goal. Smith made 24 saves.
Mikey Eyssimont scored the only goal for St. Cloud State (13-14-1, 7-10-1-0), which beat UND 3-1 on Friday. The Huskies' last four series have featured wins on Fridays and losses on Saturdays.
