February 4, 2017 9:26 PM

Steward's double-double leads UMKC past UTRGV, 73-60

The Associated Press
EDINGBURG, Texas

Kyle Steward had his first double-double of the season, Broderick Newbill scored 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting and Missouri-Kansas City beat Texas-Rio Grande Valley 73-60 on Saturday night.

Steward finished with 20 points and had career highs with 14 rebounds and four assists while Dashawn King scored 10 for UMKC (12-13, 4-4 Western Athletic Conference). LaVell Boyd — who came in averaging a team-high 18.4 points per game — was 1-of-7 shooting but scored 10 points with six assists and no turnovers.

Lew Stallworth hit a 3-pointer to give UTRGV a 54-50 lead with 9:20 left, but UMKC outscored the Vaqueros, who missed 13 of their final 15 field-goal attempts, 23-6 from there to seal it.

Stallworth finished with 16 points for UTRGV (10-15, 2-6), which led by as many as 16 in the first half. Nick Dixon's jumper put the Vaqueros up 44-34 early in the second before Steward's 3 sparked an 8-1 run that cut deficit to 45-42.

King's layup with eight minutes left gave the Kangaroos their first lead since the opening minutes.

