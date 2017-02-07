Stevens helps Penn State beats No. 21 Maryland 70-64

2:05 Ben Gore, Alex Cruz lift Orting to 2A SPSL Sound wrestling title Pause

3:51 Highlights: Trevante Anderson's 28 points lifts Lincoln over Wilson

4:22 Highlights: Kentwood ends Federal Way's 63-game win streak behind LuBom, Ninnis

1:26 Larry Alar, Kentlake D shut down Enumclaw

0:45 Emergency responders work to extricate deputy from vehicle

0:43 Two arraigned in connection with Saturday slaying of Jason Emery

3:11 How emergency calls are sent from 911 and received by responders

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich