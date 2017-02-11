Mitrou-Long, Iowa State cruise past Oklahoma 80-64

Naz Mitrou-Long scored 23 points and Iowa State cruised past Oklahoma 80-64 on Saturday, sending the Sooners to their seventh straight defeat.
Mitrou-Long buried five 3s for the Cyclones (15-9, 7-5 Big 12), who blew the game open with a 21-4 run midway through the second half.
Iowa State blew a nine-point lead early just after halftime, allowing Oklahoma to tie it at 41-all. But the Cyclones tightened up their defense, letting up just four points during an eight-minute stretch that was among their best all season.
Back-to-back 3s from Donovan Jackson pushed Iowa State's lead to 68-48 with just over six minutes to go.
Matt Thomas scored 13 points and Monte Morris had 13 with nine assists and six rebounds for Iowa State, which went 12 of 26 from 3-point range.
Freshman Kameron McGusty led the Sooners (8-16, 2-10) with 13 points. Oklahoma star Jordan Woodard left the game with an apparent right knee injury with 6:58 and didn't return. He finished with nine points.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa State: The Cyclones were up and down — but they've been that way all season. Still, Iowa State bounced back from a sloppy loss at Texas with a strong start and a decisive spurt when Oklahoma threatened to make a game of it. The Cyclones haven't left themselves much room for another bad loss on their resume, but Oklahoma was the worst team left on their schedule.
Oklahoma: The Sooners ensured that they'll finished Big 12 play with a losing record just a year removed from the Final Four. Oklahoma's youngsters showed some fight in a hostile gym though, which it'll have to hope pays off in future trips to Ames.
UP NEXT
Iowa State plays at Kansas State on Wednesday.
Oklahoma hosts Texas on Tuesday.
