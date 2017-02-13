Sports

February 13, 2017 6:52 PM

Kinney scores 25, Appalachian State upsets Georgia Southern

The Associated Press
BOONE, N.C.

Griffin Kinney hit 13 free throws and finished with 25 points — both career highs — to help Appalachian State beat Sun Belt Conference-leading Georgia Southern 83-78 on Monday night.

Kinney made 13 of 20 foul shots and grabbed nine rebounds. Ronshad Shabazz had 12 points, Patrick Good scored 11 — including three 3-pointers — and Emarius Logan added 10 points for Appalachian State (8-16, 3-10). The Mountaineers, who knocked off Georgia State on Saturday, have won two in a row after losing seven straight.

Good hit two 3s and finished with eight points while Kinney scored seven during a 22-5 run that put Appalachian State up 41-33 at the break and the Eagles trailed by at least eight points until the final seconds. Georgia Southern (16-10, 9-4) missed 7 of 9 shots during the decisive run and fell behind by as many as 14 in the second half.

Tookie Brown, who led the Eagles with a season-high tying 32 points, scored 17 in the final 6:27, but Logan made 7 of 8 free throws and Kinney added a pair in the last two-plus minutes to seal it.

Brown had nine rebounds and five assists, and Ike Smith added 19 points for GSU.

