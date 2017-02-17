Conrad leads W. Michigan over North Dakota 4-2

Colt Conrad had a goal and an assist and Ben Blacker made 32 saves as Western Michigan beat North Dakota 4-2 Friday in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
Conrad's goal at 18:30 of the third period was an empty-net goal. He also assisted on Neal Goff's goal in the second period as the Broncos (17-8-4, 10-8-1-0 NCHC) beat UND (15-12-3, 8-10-1-0) for the first time at home.
Michael Rebry scored in the first period and Sheldon Dries had the game-winner late in the third period.
Rhett Gardner had a short-handed goal and Cole Smith also scored for the Fighting Hawks, who lost for the fifth time in seven games.
UND goalie Cam Johnson made 37 saves but suffered his first loss (5-1-0) to Western Michigan.
The loss leaves UND in fifth place in the NCHC with five games remaining. The top four teams play at home in the first round of the conference playoffs.
UND is 5-12-2 when scoring less than four goals.
Comments