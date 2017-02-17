Lewis, Williams lead VCU past Richmond, 84-73

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps Pause

4:05 Highlights: Marcus Stephens' late heroics lift Federal Way past Curtis to district title

0:58 Dalton Young latest TNT 'Untouchables' phenom

0:54 Watch: Eli'Sha Sheppard throws down vicious dunk in Kentwood win

3:18 Highlights: White River rallies for upset of 4A Bothell at ShoWare Center

2:35 Lorenzo Romar previews game vs. No. 5 Arizona

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

4:54 Bulked-up Felix Hernandez arrives at spring training, feels great