Sports

February 19, 2017 8:08 PM

Thompson leads Oregon State past Utah, 68-67

By KYLE ODEGARD Associated Press
CORVALLIS, Ore.

Stephen Thompson Jr. sank the winning basket and got 31 points with five 3-pointers, both career highs, as Oregon State waged a furious second half rally to beat Utah 68-67 on Sunday night.

Drew Eubanks added 12 points, six blocks and three steals for the Beavers (5-23, 1-14 Pac-12).

Kyle Kuzma had 19 points and nine rebounds and David Collette had 13 points for the Utes (17-10, 8-7).

With the game tied at 64-all, Kuzma sank a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left. On Oregon State's next possession, Thompson sliced for a lay-in to make the score 67-66. Utah couldn't inbound the ball, however, and was called for a 5-second violation.

Thompson made a scoop shot with 10 seconds remaining, and the Utes travelled on their next possession. Oregon State's Gligorije Rakocevic was fouled but missed both free throws with two seconds left, and a desperation shot from the Utes wasn't close.

Utah scored 42 points in the paint and shot 52 percent from the floor. Oregon State shot 45.5 percent, but went 8-for-19 from long range.

The Utes led 28-24 at the break.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Gabe Bealer capped an 11-2 run and gave Utah a 51-38 lead with 11:30 left.

The Beavers chipped away, though, and a Thompson 3-pointer made the score 64-63 with 1:37 remaining. Kuzma travelled on the Utes' next possession. Oregon State's Jaquori McLaughlin was fouled on a lay-in but made one of two to tie the game at 64.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: Kuzma, the squad's leading scorer, sat out Thursday's loss to Oregon with an ankle injury. . Bealer, a reserve who didn't play in the first half, set a career high with three 3-pointers. . Utah averages 42.3 points per game in the paint.

Oregon State: Leading scorer Tres Tinkle, who last played Nov. 25, remains out indefinitely with a broken wrist. . Thompson had a bounce-back game after shooting 2-for-12 and committing eight turnovers versus Colorado on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Utah plays at Colorado on Thursday.

Oregon State plays at Stanford on Wednesday.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Nelson Cruz arrives at Mariners training camp

View more video

Sports Videos