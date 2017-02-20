Sports

February 20, 2017 8:02 PM

Former Northwest sportscaster Rod Simons dies of apparent heart attack

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

Rod Simons, a sports broadcaster who once worked at Tacoma-based KSTW, died Monday of an apparent heart attack while covering the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Florida, according to multiple reports. He was 56.

Simons, a nine-time Emmy winner, was a longtime Twin Cities sportscaster, but got his start in the Northwest. He worked locally for Fox Sports Northwest, KOIN-TV in Portland, KIVI-TV in Boise, KVEW-TV in the Tri-Cities and KJR and KVI radio in Seattle.

Simons worked at KSTW, a station founded by The News Tribune, in the 1980s when the channel produced its own local news programing.

Simons is survived by his wife, Pam, and daughter, Annie.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Nelson Cruz arrives at Mariners training camp

View more video

Sports Videos