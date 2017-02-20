Sports

February 20, 2017 8:19 PM

UMES beats North Carolina A&T 106-95 in 3 overtimes

The Associated Press
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.

Bakari Copeland hit 17 of 21 free throws and scored 29 points, and Maryland-Eastern Shore kept North Carolina A&T winless in conference with a 106-95 triple-overtime victory on Monday night.

UMES scored the first nine points of the final frame to start a 17-6 game-closing run. Logan McIntosh had five points in the final five minutes and five UMES players scored.

NC A&T had two good looks at a 3 in the closing seconds of regulation but James Whitaker's 3-pointer was off the mark and Sam Hunt's baseline 3 didn't fall. In the first overtime, UMES called timeout with 17.6 seconds left and Copeland split a couple of defenders in the lane but his off-balance shot was short.

Hunt forced the third overtime by hitting a 3-pointer from the wing. McIntosh raced down the court and got off a 3 but it was short.

McIntosh finished with 16 points, Tyler Jones added 18 and Isaac Taylor 17 for UMES (10-18, 7-6 MEAC).

Eliel Gonzalez scored 23 points for NC A&T (2-26, 0-13) and Hunt scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Nelson Cruz arrives at Mariners training camp

View more video

Sports Videos