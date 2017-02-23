John McGrath: ‘Whatever it takes’ could get Mariners to playoffs

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections Pause

0:55 Problem motel in Lakewood to be demolished

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

1:04 Yelm girls win program's first team title at Mat Classic XXIX

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

3:25 Roberto Gittens, Foss rally to win district title over North Kitsap

2:51 Lorenzo Romar discusses loss to No. 5 Arizona

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016