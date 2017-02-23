In a stunning comeback UPS women defeat Lewis & Clark 61-58

Game hero Alexis Noren, left, celebrates with Caitlin Malvar Thursday 2/23/17 at the UPS Memorial Fieldhouse as the number one seeded lady Loggers won a stunning 61-58 comeback victory over Lewis & Clark in the semifinal game of the Northwest Conference tournament.
Jamie Lange, center scores a critical late game basket over Ayisat Afolabi, right Thursday 2/23/17 at the UPS Memorial Fieldhouse as the number one seeded lady Loggers won a stunning 61-58 comeback victory over Lewis & Clark in the semifinal game of the Northwest Conference tournament .
Logger's players, including Claire Fitzgerald, lower left, were swarmed by fans Thursday 2/23/17 at the UPS Memorial Fieldhouse after a stunning 61-58 comeback victory over Lewis & Clark in the semifinal game of the Northwest Conference tournament.
Anxiety and uncertainty shaped the expressions of Loggers players and coaches Thursday 2/23/17 at the UPS Memorial Fieldhouse as the Loggers won a stunning 61-58 comeback victory over Lewis & Clark in the semifinal game of the Northwest Conference tournament.
Thursday 2/23/17 at the UPS Memorial Fieldhouse as thenumber one seeded lady Loggers won a stunning 61-58 comeback victory over Lewis & Clark in the semifinal game of the Northwest Conference tournament Thursday 2/23/17.
UPS's Elizabeth Prewitt , left, has the ball blocked by Lewis & Clark's Ayisat Afolabi Thursday 2/23/17 at the UPS Memorial Fieldhouse as the number one seeded lady Loggers won a stunning 61-58 comeback victory over Lewis & Clark in the semifinal game of the Northwest Conference tournament.
Game hero Alexis Noren, center splits the Lewis & Clark defense to rally the Loggers to a 61-58 comeback victory over Lewis & Clark in the semifinal game of the Northwest Conference tournament.
Fans erupt after the Loggers tied the game Thursday 2/23/17 at the UPS Memorial Fieldhouse as thenumber one seeded lady Loggers won a stunning 61-58 comeback victory over Lewis & Clark in the semifinal game of the Northwest Conference tournament .
TheLady Logger's Alexis Noren, left, is stopped on a drive by Lewis & Clark's Janessa Willie Thursday 2/23/17 at the UPS Memorial Fieldhouse. The Loggers won a stunning 61-58 comeback victory over Lewis & Clark .
Loggers Caitlin Malvar grabbed a rebound over Lewis & Clark's Sara Hogman Thursday 2/23/17 at the UPS Memorial Fieldhouse as the number one seeded lady Loggers won a stunning 61-58 comeback victory over Lewis & Clark in the semifinal game of the Northwest Conference tournament.
UPS coach Loree Payne rallies her players during a let game timeout Thursday 2/23/17 at the UPS Memorial Fieldhouse as the Loggers won a 61-58 comeback victory over Lewis & Clark in the semifinal game of the Northwest Conference tournament.
Lewis & Clark's Ayisat Afolabi scores over Loggers Elizabeth Prewitt Thursday 2/23/17 at the UPS Memorial Fieldhouse as the lady Loggers won a stunning 61-58 comeback victory over Lewis & Clark in the semifinal game of the Northwest Conference tournament.
