Jost, Boeser lead North Dakota past Nebraska-Omaha 6-4

Tyson Jost and Brock Boeser scored back-to-back goals twice to lead North Dakota to a 6-4 National Collegiate Hockey Conference win over Nebraska-Omaha on Friday.
North Dakota has scored 22 goals in three games - all wins - against the Mavericks this season.
UND built a 3-0 lead on goals by Johnny Simonson, Jost and Boeser. But Omaha (15-13-5, 8-11-2-0 NCHC) got two goals by Steve Spinner and another from David Pope to tie it 3-3 after two periods.
Christian Wolanin scored for UND (16-13-3, 9-11-1-1) and Fredrik Olofsson tied it again for UNO.
But Jost broke the tie at 14:11 of the third and Boeser added insurance at 14:55.
Cam Johnson made 33 saves for UND and Alex Blankenburg made 31 stops for Omaha.
Comments