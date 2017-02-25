Barford, Hannahs lead Arkansas past Auburn 79-68

0:35 White River girls survive foul-fest for regional win over Washougal Pause

3:04 Highlights: Isaiah Turner's 21 points not enough in Spanaway Lakes' 64-45 loss to Seattle Prep

2:18 Rally for transgender rights in Tacoma

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

2:10 Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

2:03 UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

2:21 Dixon Village is a fitting tribute to original Tacoma civil rights champion