Arizona State stuns Trojans with late rally, 83-82

1:32 Bethel girls survive a Matz-led Wilson rally to eliminate the Rams Pause

3:05 Wilson tops Shadle Park in state regional thriller to punch ticket to Tacoma Dome

2:10 Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

1:14 Construction on 27th Street West in University Place makes commute difficult

2:18 Rally for transgender rights in Tacoma

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

2:13 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar previews trip to Washington State

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day