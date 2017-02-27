Sports

February 27, 2017 8:57 PM

Jackson State rebounds with 62-51 defeat of Ark.-Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark.

Paris Collins scored 16 points and Yettra Specks and Derek Roscoe added 13 each as Jackson State led wire-to-wire in a 62-51defeat of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night.

Jackson State (12-17, 8-8) rebounded from a weekend loss and moved closer to earning the No. 4 seed into the upcoming Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament. The Tigers are in a three-way tie for the fourth spot in the SWAC with Grambling and Prairie View A&M.

Jackson State made 21 of 37 free throws as Arkansas-Pine Bluff was called for 27 fouls.

Janarius Middleton scored on a putback and a jumper to stake Jackson State to a quick 4-0 lead and the Tigers led by as many as 13 on their way to a 30-19 halftime lead. The Tigers bumped the lead to 20 points six times in the second half.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (7-24, 6-11) is on a five-game skid with a game left at Mississippi Valley State, which downed Jackson State on Saturday. Devin Berry and Jaquan Lynch led with 10 points each.

