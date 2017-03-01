Red Sox newcomer Chris Sale tunes up for spring debut

1:30 Deputies shoot two in stolen truck after pursuit Pause

1:47 Meet The News Tribune's All-Area boys basketball team

1:52 Coach Earl Streufer, Riley Sorn discuss Richland win over Davis

1:32 No. 7 Lincoln girls top West Seattle in 3A quarterfinals

1:49 The News Tribune’s 2016-17 All-Area girls basketball team

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4