March 2, 2017 5:55 PM

Wagner leads Minnesota women to win in Big Ten Tournament

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

Carlie Wagner scored 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and No. 10 seed Minnesota defeated No. 7 seed Penn State 70-64 on Thursday night at the Big Ten Tournament.

Wagner, who made five 3-pointers, posted her second double-double this season in leading the Gophers (15-15) into a quarterfinal against fourth-ranked and second-seeded Maryland on Friday.

Kenisha Bell added 13 points for Minnesota, which lost its final three-regular season games and lost at Penn State 77-66 on Feb. 8.

Teniya Page made four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 35 points for the Lady Lions (19-10) and became the fourth sophomore in school history to reach 1,000 points with 1,033. Sierra Moore added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

An 8-0 run got Penn State within two of the Gophers, 61-59, with 2:51 left but Bell scored the first five points and Gadiva Hubbard the next four in a 9-2 run that gave Minnesota a nine-point cushion with 35 seconds remaining.

