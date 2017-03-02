‘Coach Jo’: A year removed from battling breast cancer, LaMay back leading UPS defense

1:44 Lincoln girls take down Stanwood 52-37 in state basketball playoffs Pause

3:15 Highlights from Capital vs. Wilson boys at the Tacoma Dome

3:09 Rayvaughn Bolton, Kentwood runaway late to beat Bellarmine in first round

1:47 Meet The News Tribune's All-Area boys basketball team

2:23 Foss beats Mark Morris at state tournament in Yakima

2:48 Father and sister of armored-car guard murder victim cheer Odies Walker's life sentence

1:16 Fatal shooting in Parkland

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

1:59 Pete Carroll at NFL Combine on staff changes, philosophy on DBs