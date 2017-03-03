Madison Academy edges Deshler 50-47 for State 4A girls title

Jaden Langford forced a turnover in the closing seconds to clinch Madison Academy's 50-47 win over Deshler in the Class 4A girls state finals Friday at Legacy Arena.
Deshler, the two-time defending state champion, had its 68-game winning streak snapped. Madison Academy (35-1) captured the second state title in program history.
Langford, the sister of Michigan State freshman Joshua Langford, got tangled up with a Deshler player while diving for a loose ball with 3.8 seconds left. The possession arrow belonged to Madison Academy (35-1).
Madison Academy freshman Destinee McGhee recorded 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Langford, also a freshman, finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Karleigh Sledge had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Deshler. Nicole Shirley added 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Tigers.
Comments