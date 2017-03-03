Sports

March 3, 2017 7:24 PM

Texas A&M women top Missouri 62-48 to reach SEC semis

The Associated Press
GREENVILLE, S.C.

Anriel Howard had 19 points as Texas A&M took control in the third quarter on the way to a 62-48 victory over No. 23 Missouri in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Friday night.

The Aggies (21-10) will face No. 6 Mississippi State — and coach Gary Blair's former longtime assistant in the Bulldogs coach Vic Schaefer — for a spot in the SEC finals on Saturday.

Texas A&M reached the semifinals for the first time since winning the SEC Tournament in its debut league season four years ago.

Taylor Cooper added 16 points for the Aggies, who used a 15-4 run right after halftime to move in front for good.

For Missouri and SEC coach of the year Robin Pingeton, it was another SEC Tournament disappointment. The Tigers dropped to 0-5 in the event. All SEC first-team forward Sophie Cunningham had 13 points before fouling out. Sierra Michaelis led Missouri with 15 points.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

View more video

Sports Videos