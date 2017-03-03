North Dakota edges Miami (Ohio) 3-2

North Dakota scored every way possible Friday to keep its home playoff hopes alive with a 3-2 National Collegiate Hockey Conference win over Miami (Ohio).
Trevor Olson's short-handed goal in the second period broke a 2-2 tie and guaranteed the Fighting Hawks will go into the season's final night at least tied for the fourth and final home playoff spot. If UND wins again on Saturday, it is assured a home series.
Ludwig Hoff scored a power-play goal and Tyson Jost scored with the teams playing 4-on-4 in the second period.
UND (17-14-3, 10-12-1-1) outshot the RedHawks 41-16. The Hawks won for just the sixth time this season when scoring less than four goals.
UND goalie Cam Johnson made 14 saves, giving up just Kiefer Sherwood's goal in the first period and Gordie Green's goal in the second.
Ryan Larkin made 38 saves for the RedHawks.
