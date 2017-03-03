Whittington leads Northlake Christian to D-III girls title

Behind one of the best performances in school history from freshman guard Kyren Whittington, the Northlake Christian Wolverines defeated the St. Thomas Aquinas Falcons 52-46 Friday night in the 2017 Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division III girls basketball state championship game at the University Center.
Whittington had 37 points, nine rebounds, six steals and three blocks. Freshman guard Natalie Newberry finished with seven points and seven rebounds as Northlake Christian (24-4) captured its first state championship.
Northlake Christian opened the game on an 11-4 run. STA (23-10) started the third quarter scoring 14 straight points to take a 40-30 advantage with 2:26 remaining in the third quarter.
The Wolverines responded with a 17-0 run that went to the final three minutes of the game, giving them a commanding 47-40 lead.
Kayla Keller scored 15 points to lead STA (22-11). Jordan Strahan had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
