March 3, 2017 9:02 PM

Clemons scores 33 points as Campbell heads to title game

The Associated Press
ROCK HILL, S.C.

Chris Clemons scored 33 points to lead Campbell to a 66-50 victory over Radford on Friday night to send the Camels to the Big South Conference Tournament championship game.

Andrew Eudy added a career-high 14 points and Shane Whitfield 11 for the seventh-seeded Camels (17-16), who will play top-seeded Winthrop in Sunday's title game.

The Camels held the sixth-seeded Highlanders (14-18) to 31 percent shooting and bested the conference's top rebounding team on the boards 42-34.

Ed Polite, Jr., had 14 points and eight rebounds for Radford with Christian Bradford adding 12 points.

Clemons became the first player in Big South Tournament history to record consecutive 30-point games after scoring a school-record 51 in Campbell's win over No. 2 seed UNC Asheville.

Cory Gensler's jumper early in the second half gave Campbell the lead for good. His 3-pointer, his only other points, with 10:18 left made it 47-37 and Campbell led by double digits the rest of the way.

