Hooker leads North Dakota past Portland State 82-73

1:53 White River defeats Archbishop Murphy 56-53 Pause

0:42 Central Valley rebounds from Bellarmine loss with two blowout wins

2:29 Foss tops Lynden, heads to 2A title game

5:13 Highlights: Michael Porter Jr, Nathan Hale run away late in Lincoln's first loss

1:07 UW signee Jaylen Nowell just gets off game-winner to send Garfield to 3A state title game

1:44 Highlights: Jack Colletto's big plays lift Camas to 24-14 4A title win over Richland

4:14 Highlights: Darius LuBom finds his rhythm as Kentwood secures return trip to title game

2:12 Highlights: Life Christian's 2B title hopes gashed in semifinals

2:48 Father and sister of armored-car guard murder victim cheer Odies Walker's life sentence