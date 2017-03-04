Sports

March 4, 2017 5:47 PM

Baker leads Northpoint to repeat title in DII-A girls

By CHIP CIRILLO Sports Writer
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Ashtyn Baker, a Miss Basketball finalist, scored 25 points to lead Northpoint Christian to its second straight title with a 70-54 win over University School of Jackson in the Tennessee Division II-A girls final on Saturday night.

Baker was named tournament MVP for the second straight year after hitting 7 of 8 foul shots and grabbing six rebounds.

Jade Wells added 17 points, and Lindsey Whiteside scored 15 for the Lady Trojans (29-2), who won their last 20 games.

Anna Jones, a 6-foot-1 Middle Tennessee signee and Miss Basketball finalist, fouled out with 2:13 left after scoring 17 points for Jackson (29-4). Teammate Ashton Hulme also scored 17.

The Lady Trojans outscored the Lady Bruins 24-16 in points off turnovers and 12-2 in fastbreak points.

Northpoint (Southaven, Mississippi) turned a one-point lead into a 26-16 advantage with a 9-0 run in the second quarter to take control.

