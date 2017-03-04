Anchorage shoots down WWU, 79-70, to win GNAC women’s tournament final

2:33 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar discusses health of Markelle Fultz Pause

2:07 Hospital 'ghosts' linger as demolition nears

2:48 Father and sister of armored-car guard murder victim cheer Odies Walker's life sentence

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

2:27 Lincoln girls place fifth at state after loss to Snohomish

1:53 White River defeats Archbishop Murphy 56-53

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

5:13 Highlights: Michael Porter Jr, Nathan Hale run away late in Lincoln's first loss

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin