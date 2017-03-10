Sports

March 10, 2017 5:15 PM

American Taylor Fritz earns 1st win at Indian Wells

The Associated Press
INDIAN WELLS, Calif.

Taylor Fritz earned his first win at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday, beating Benoit Paire of France 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.

The 19-year-old American is trying to return to the top 100 in the ATP Tour world rankings after rising to No. 53 last August. Fritz moved on to a second-round match against sixth-seeded Marin Cilic.

In other men's matches, Kevin Anderson beat qualifier Federico Gaio of Italy 6-1, 6-4; Mikhail Youzhny topped Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4; and Jiri Vesely got by Renzo Olivo 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

Kyle Edmund of Britain edged Gastao Elias of Sweden 6-1, 6-3 to earn a second-round match against five-time champion Novak Djokovic.

On the women's side, No. 7 seed Garbine Muguruza beat Kirsten Flipkens 6-2, 6-3; No. 10 seed Elina Sviolina outlasted Wang Qiang 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3); and 11th-seeded Johanna Konta beat Heather Watson 6-4, 6-4. Other winners were No. 24 Daria Gavrilova and No. 26 Roberta Vinci.

