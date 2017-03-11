Sports

March 11, 2017 6:01 PM

Jefferson beats Clackamas 70-67 for first OSSA 6A title

By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
PORTLAND, Ore.

Geno West scored 28 points and Jefferson defeated Clackamas 70-67 in the OSAA Class 6A state championship game on Saturday.

Thomas Miles added 20 points for the No. 1 Democrats, who won their first title at the Class 6A level. Jefferson (26-1) last won a final in 2014 in Class 5A. It was Jefferson's ninth overall state championship.

West Linn had won the last four Class 6A titles, following Jesuit's four-year winning streak.

Elijah Gonzalez had 22 points for No. 3 Clackamas (24-4), which was making its first appearance in the title game in 23 years. Matt O'Brien added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cavaliers defeated No. 2 West Linn 78-71 in the semifinals to advance to the title game. Jefferson beat No. 4 Beaverton 63-54 in its semifinal at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.

