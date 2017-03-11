Olive Branch rallies past Starkville 57-54 for 6A title

Olive Branch rallied past Starkville for a 57-54 victory to win the Mississippi Girls Class 6A state championship on Saturday night at the Mississippi Coliseum.
It is the Lady Quistors' first state championship in school history.
Myah Taylor, a Mississippi State signee, had 16 points, nine steals and six assists to lead Olive Branch.
Junior guard Mahogany Vaught added 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal for the Lady Quistors and was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
Olive Branch (33-1) did not take its first lead until 3:54 left in the fourth quarter on an En'dya Buford steal and layup.
The Lady Quistors' full-court press defense forced 25 turnovers.
Starkville (31-1) was led by Kelsey Jones, who had a game-high 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Tabreea Gandy added 13 points.
