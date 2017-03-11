Sports

March 11, 2017 6:45 PM

Beaver Dam upends Cudahy 52-33 for WIAA Division 2 title

The Associated Press
ASHWAUBENON, Wis.

Tara Stauffacher and Aly Van Loo each scored 12 points as Beaver Dam completed an undefeated season with a 52-33 comeback win over Cudahy in the WIAA Division 2 girls basketball state championship game Saturday at the Resch Center.

Kara Crowley added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Beavers (28-0), who won their first state title. They also tied a Division 2 single-game state tournament record with 16 steals, previously set by Green Bay Notre Dame in 2001.

Beaver Dam missed its first eight shots and trailed 10-0 in the opening five minutes, but relied on a full-court pressure defense to quickly erase the deficit.

The Beavers forced 16 turnovers in the first half and went on a 21-3 run to take control with a 30-20 lead just before halftime.

Beaver Dam, which led 30-22 at the break, broke the game open with a 16-4 spurt to go up 50-31 late in the second half.

Nicole Ferch scored 14 points to lead Cudahy, which had 23 turnovers. The Packers (20-8) played in the state tournament for the first time.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day

View more video

Sports Videos