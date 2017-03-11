Beaver Dam upends Cudahy 52-33 for WIAA Division 2 title

Tara Stauffacher and Aly Van Loo each scored 12 points as Beaver Dam completed an undefeated season with a 52-33 comeback win over Cudahy in the WIAA Division 2 girls basketball state championship game Saturday at the Resch Center.
Kara Crowley added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Beavers (28-0), who won their first state title. They also tied a Division 2 single-game state tournament record with 16 steals, previously set by Green Bay Notre Dame in 2001.
Beaver Dam missed its first eight shots and trailed 10-0 in the opening five minutes, but relied on a full-court pressure defense to quickly erase the deficit.
The Beavers forced 16 turnovers in the first half and went on a 21-3 run to take control with a 30-20 lead just before halftime.
Beaver Dam, which led 30-22 at the break, broke the game open with a 16-4 spurt to go up 50-31 late in the second half.
Nicole Ferch scored 14 points to lead Cudahy, which had 23 turnovers. The Packers (20-8) played in the state tournament for the first time.
