Iowa City West wins 4th Class 4A title in 6 years

Connor McCaffrey scored 19 points and Iowa City West won its fourth Class 4A state championship in six years with a 64-50 victory over West Des Moines Valley on Saturday night.
In a rematch of last year's title game, which Valley won, West took the lead for good midway through the opening quarter, went up by 14 and blunted a Valley comeback attempt in the fourth quarter.
Devontae Lane added 13 points for West (23-3), which won three straight titles from 2012-14, and McCaffrey's brother Patrick scored 12.
The McCaffreys are the sons of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffrey. Connor, a 6-foot-6 senior who has signed to play for his father, shot 4-for-8 from the field, made all nine of his free throws, grabbed eight rebounds and made three steals
Quinton Curry led Valley (21-5) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Austin Hinkle scored 13.
Connor McCaffrey's 3-pointer capped a 7-0 West burst that put the Trojans up 41-27 at the 5:27 mark in the third quarter. Valley then made a run.
Hinkle hit two 3-pointers and a layup as Valley pulled to 45-39 at the end of the quarter. Charley Crowley's three-point play cut the lead to 47-42, but the Tigers got no closer.
Connor McCaffrey, voted captain of the all-tournament team, sank four free throws to start a 13-2 run that stretched the lead to 60-44 and put the Trojans out of danger.
West, which lost to only one Iowa team this season, has won seven state championships in all. Valley had been seeking its third title.
Lane had four of the Trojans' 11 steals, which helped them score 21 points off turnovers.
They also benefited from a key burst at the end of the first half, when Seybian Sims and Izaya Ono-Fullard hit layups in the final 13 seconds to turn a six-point lead into a 34-24 cushion. Hakeen Odunsi's block led to Ono-Fullard's layup, which just beat the buzzer.
