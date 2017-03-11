Sports

Matchups for PIAA Girls Basketball

Matchups for the 2017 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association girls' basketball tournament, including all of the opening-round games. First number is district and place, second is season record.

?CLASS 6A

?FIRST ROUND

?Friday, March 10

Abington 60, Central Dauphin East 58 (OT)

Northampton 63, Philadelphia Central 26

Boyertown 50, Cumberland Valley 35

Garnet Valley 58, Scranton 43

Cardinal O'Hara 53, Upper Dublin 26

Central York 42, Central Bucks West 41

North Penn 53, Cedar Crest 34

Central Bucks East 57, Easton 51

Souderton 50, Central Dauphin 29

Central Bucks South 45, Parkland 27

Council Rock North 45, Nazareth 38

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 62, Lancaster McCaskey 41

Cedar Cliff 51, Altoona 34

Penn Hills 43, Bethel Park 29

North Allegheny 50, Hempfield 34

Mount Lebanon 62, State College 44

?SECOND ROUND

?Tuesday, March 14

?Sites and times, TBA

Abington (1-1, 23-5) vs. Northampton (11-3, 17-10)

Boyertown (1-6, 24-4) vs. Garnet Valley (1-8, 23-5)

Cardinal O'Hara (12-1, 22-5) vs. Central York (3-4, 25-4)

North Penn (1-5, 24-4) vs. Central Bucks East (1-10, 17-10)

Souderton (1-11, 20-7) vs. Central Bucks South (1-4, 20-7)

Council Rock North (1-7, 19-9) vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-2, 26-2)

Cedar Cliff (3-6, 20-7) vs. Penn Hills (7-4, 22-3)

North Allegheny (7-1, 25-1) vs. Mount Lebanon (7-3, 19-6)

?QUARTERFINALS

?Friday, March 17

?SEMIFINALS

?Monday, March 20

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Friday, March 24

?At Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.

?CLASS 5A

?FIRST ROUND

?Saturday, March 11

Susquehannock 48, Radnor 45

New Oxford 58, Abington Heights 44

Mastery Charter North 48, West York 45

Southern Lehigh 44, Dover 29

Archbishop Wood 38, West Chester Henderson 28

Bishop Shanahan 37, Lower Dauphin 32

Wyoming Valley West 41, Twin Valley 27

Springfield-Delco 52, Lampeter-Strasburg 41

Harrisburg 58, West Chester Bayard Rustin 36

Radnor Archbishop Carroll 53, Mount St. Joseph 35

Chartiers Valley 48, Hickory 27

Washington Trinity 67, Bellefonte 22

Mars 51, Erie Central Tech 31

Oakland Catholic 55, Harbor Creek 30

Hampton 50, Slippery Rock 31

South Fayette 51, Pittsburgh Obama Academy 49

?SECOND ROUND

?Wednesday, March 15

?Sites and times, TBA

Susquehannock (3-1, 24-4) vs. New Oxford (3-6, 22-8)

Mastery Charter North (12-2, 18-10) vs. Southern Lehigh (11-1, 26-1)

Archbishop Wood (12-1, 20-7) vs. Bishop Shanahan (1-3, 20-8)

Wyoming Valley West (2-2, 21-5) vs. Springfield-Delco (1-1, 24-4)

Harrisburg (3-2, 22-4) vs. Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 19-7)

Chartiers Valley (7-1, 20-7) vs. Washington Trinity (7-3, 23-3)

Mars (7-6, 18-7) vs. Oakland Catholic (7-2, 23-4)

Hampton (7-4, 23-3) vs. South Fayette (7-5, 18-6)

?QUARTERFINALS

?Saturday, March 18

?SEMIFINALS

?Tuesday, March 21

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Saturday, March 25

?At Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.

?CLASS 4A

?FIRST ROUND

?Friday, March 10

Northern Lebanon 74, Murrell Dobbins 16

Mifflinburg 37, Allentown Central Catholic 28

Gwynedd-Mercy 71, Universal Audenried 45

Nanticoke 52, West Perry 46

Berks Catholic 56, Lansdale Catholic 54

Bethlehem Catholic 60, Scranton Prep 37

Lower Moreland 74, Carver Engineering & Science 24

Berwick 37, Jersey Shore 36

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 45, Lewisburg 30

Montoursville 56, York Suburban 14

Lancaster Catholic 67, Prep Charter 18

Forest Hills 63, Beaver Area 25

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 53, Keystone Oaks 38

Punxsutawney 46, Central Valley 40

Blackhawk 53, Freeport 32

Erie Villa Maria 60, South Park 34

?SECOND ROUND

?Tuesday, March 14

?Sites and times, TBA

Northern Lebanon (3-1, 26-2) vs. Mifflinburg (4-2, 21-6)

Gwynedd-Mercy (1-2, 18-8) vs. Nanticoke (2-1, 26-1)

Berks Catholic (3-5, 18-12) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (11-1, 26-2)

Lower Moreland (1-1, 18-8) vs. Berwick (2-2, 17-9)

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (3-2, 23-5) vs. Montoursville (4-1, 25-2)

Lancaster Catholic (3-3, 22-6) vs. Forest Hills (6-1, 24-1)

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 24-2) vs. Punxsutawney (9-1, 19-4)

Blackhawk (7-2, 17-9) vs. Erie Villa Maria (10-1, 20-4)

?QUARTERFINALS

?Friday, March 17

?SEMIFINALS

?Monday, March 20

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Thursday, March 23

?At Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.

?CLASS 3A

?FIRST ROUND

?Saturday, March 11

Neumann-Goretti 70, Middletown 50

New Hope-Solebury 33, Taylor Riverside 18

Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer65, Bodine 33

Mount Carmel 42, Notre Dame-Green Pond 34

St. Basil Academy 57, Philadelphia Academy Charter 19

Dunmore 55, Hughesville 40

Pine Grove 55, Imhotep Charter 47

York Catholic 60, Loyalsock Twp 54

Delone Catholic 58, Mastery Charter South 28

West Shamokin 48, Charleroi 35

Neshannock 49, Everett 44

Karns City 61, Seneca 49

Bishop Canevin 51, Central Cambria 30

East Allegheny 46, Tyrone 39

Carlynton 36, Central Martinsburg 33

Ellwood City Riverside 50, North East 38

?SECOND ROUND

?Wednesday, March 15

?Sites and times, TBA

Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 20-5) vs. New Hope-Solebury (1-2, 28-1)

Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 22-5) vs. Mount Carmel (4-1, 27-1)

St. Basil Academy (1-1, 28-0) vs. Dunmore (2-2, 24-1)

Pine Grove (11-1, 20-6) vs. York Catholic (3-1, 21-6)

Delone Catholic (3-2, 20-7) vs. West Shamokin (6-1, 25-2)

Neshannock (7-2, 24-2) vs. Karns City (9-1, 18-5)

Bishop Canevin (7-1, 20-5) vs. East Allegheny (7-4, 24-1)

Carlynton (7-3, 18-7) vs. Ellwood City Riverside (7-5, 19-6)

?QUARTERFINALS

?Saturday, March 18

?SEMIFINALS

?Tuesday, March 21

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Saturday, March 25

?At Giant Center, Hershey, noon

?CLASS 2A

?FIRST ROUND

?Friday, March 10

Philadelphia West Catholic 76, Columbia 41

Sayre 36, Elk Lake 31

Minersville 86, William Sayre 26

Sacred Heart 50, Motivation 25

Old Forge 31, East Juniata 24

Mahanoy Area 77, Maritime Academy Charter 26

Greensburg Central Catholic 43, McConnellsburg 24

Camp Hill 54, Blairsville 53

Chartiers-Houston 56, Cranberry 18

Bellwood-Antis 83, Northern Bedford 37

Our Lady of Sacred Heart 42, Reynolds 29

Leechburg 55, Coudersport 51

Johnstown Bishop McCort 60, California 17

Vincentian Academy 54, Cambridge Springs 37

Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle 52, Kane 45

West Middlesex 43, Washington 32

?SECOND ROUND

?Tuesday, March 14

?Sites and times, TBA

Philadelphia West Catholic (12-1, 15-10) vs. Sayre (4-1, 23-3)

Minersville (11-1, 27-0) vs. Sacred Heart (1-1, 16-9)

Old Forge (2-1, 10-16) vs. Mahanoy Area (11-2, 20-5)

Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4, 19-6) vs. Camp Hill (3-1, 22-5)

Chartiers-Houston (7-1, 24-2) vs. Bellwood-Antis (6-2, 23-4)

Our Lady of Sacred Heart (7-3, 19-6) vs. Leechburg (7-5, 15-10)

Johnstown Bishop McCort (6-1, 22-4) vs. Vincentian Academy (7-2, 21-5)

Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle (6-3, 22-4) vs. West Middlesex (10-1, 21-5)

?QUARTERFINALS

?Friday, March 17

?SEMIFINALS

?Monday, March 20

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Thursday, March 23

?At Giant Center, Hershey, noon

?CLASS 1A

?FIRST ROUND

?Saturday, March 11

Lebanon Catholic 44, Galeton 29

Faith Christian 52, Harrisburg Christian 31

Pottsville Nativity 46, The Christian Academy 34

Linden Hall 53, Sullivan County 47

Shamokin Lourdes 64, Lancaster Country Day 34

Susquehanna Community 44, Benton 28

Jenkintown 46, Greenwood 28

Southern Fulton 45, Halifax 42

Winchester Thurston 55, Northern Potter 24

Juniata Valley 51, Shanksville-Stonycreek 20

Otto-Eldred 61, West Greene 57

Kennedy Catholic 56, Williamsburg 31

Ebensburg Bishop Carroll 73, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 32

Berlin Brothersvalley 55, St. Joseph 46

Cornell 61, Farrell 49

North Clarion 57, Sewickley Academy 38

?SECOND ROUND

?Wednesday, March 15

?Sites and times, TBA

Lebanon Catholic (3-1, 21-7) vs. Faith Christian (1-2, 17-10)

Pottsville Nativity (11-1, 13-11) vs. Linden Hall (3-3, 24-2)

Shamokin Lourdes (4-1, 20-6) vs. Susquehanna Community (2-1, 15-14)

Jenkintown (1-1, 23-6) vs. Southern Fulton (5-3, 18-8)

Winchester Thurston (7-1, 22-1) vs. Juniata Valley (6-2, 21-5)

Otto-Eldred (9-2, 18-8) vs. Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 23-1)

Ebensburg Bishop Carroll (6-1, 21-5) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (5-1, 23-3)

Cornell (7-2, 21-5) vs. North Clarion (9-1, 25-2)

?QUARTERFINALS

?Saturday, March 18

?SEMIFINALS

?Tuesday, March 21

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Friday, March 24

?At Giant Center, Hershey, noon

