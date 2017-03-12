Sports

March 12, 2017 9:23 PM

Saric, Okafor lead 76ers past Lakers 118-116

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Rookie Dario Saric scored a career-high 29 points, Jahlil Okafor added 23, and the Philadelphia 76ers edged the Los Angeles Lakers 118-116 on Sunday night.

The Lakers, who got a career-best 30 points from Jordan Clarkson, rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half to take a lead late in the fourth quarter. But T.J. McConnell's 12-foot fallaway jumper with 50 seconds left gave the Sixers the lead for good.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 18 points for the 76ers, while Julius Randle added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day

View more video

Sports Videos