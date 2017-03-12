Saric, Okafor lead 76ers past Lakers 118-116

Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric, left, scores in front of Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr., right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. The 76ers won 118-116.
Danny Moloshok
AP Photo
Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle, left back, fouls Philadelphia 76ers guard Gerald Henderson, while Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson also defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. The 76ers won 118-116.
Danny Moloshok
AP Photo
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton, third left, walks with team members including, from left, forward Larry Nance Jr., forward Julius Randle, guard D'Angelo Russell and guard Jordan Clarkson during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. The 76ers won 118-116.
Danny Moloshok
AP Photo
Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle, center, reaches for the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forwards Shawn Long, left, and Richaun Holmes, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
AP Photo
Los Angeles Lakers guard Tyler Ennis
11) goes to the hoop as he draws a foul from Philadelphia 76ers guard T.J. McConnell while Jahlil Okafor
Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson, left, shoots over Philadelphia 76ers guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, center, and forward Richaun Holmes during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
AP Photo
Los Angeles Lakers forward Corey Brewer, center, makes a no-look pass to center Tarik Black, front right, while Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
AP Photo
Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor, left, controls the ball while Los Angeles Lakers center Ivica Zubac defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
AP Photo
Los Angeles Lakers center Ivica Zubac, left, blocks a shot by Philadelphia 76ers guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
AP Photo
Comments