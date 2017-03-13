Marathon to a sprint: NBA regular season enters final month

3:14 Remodeled Tacoma Stewart Middle School resumes its spot at the heart of a community Pause

0:35 Two teens charged in Lakewood shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

2:19 Coming in 2017: Spectacular views of Puget Sound from elevated bike and pedestrian bridge

1:14 Construction on 27th Street West in University Place makes commute difficult

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood