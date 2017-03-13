Son of basketball coach comforts losing team's mascot

The 6-year-old son of the Great Falls Russell girls' basketball coach took it upon himself to comfort the Billings West bear mascot near the end of West's 50-29 loss to Missoula Sentinel in the opening round of the state Class AA girls' basketball tournament in Great Falls.
Coach Brian Crosby Tweeted a video of the moment, saying it was his favorite tournament memory.
Crosby tells the Great Falls Tribune (gftrib.com/2nwucTH) that he and his son Cooper were watching the game Thursday night because CMR was going to play the winner.
Sentinel was beating West handily and the West mascot was sitting in the bleachers, head in paws.
Cooper Crosby told his dad the bear looked sad then ran over to give the bear a hug. The bear returned the gesture.
