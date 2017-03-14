Balentien leads Netherlands to 14-1 win over Cuba at WBC

1:52 Welcoming immigrants to Tacoma Pause

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners

1:40 Stomp Out Tobacco at Clover Creek Elementary School