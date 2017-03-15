Sports

Redskins release defensive end Ricky Jean Francois

The Associated Press
ASHBURN, Va.

The Washington Redskins continued their defensive line makeover by releasing Ricky Jean Francois and re-signing Ziggy Hood.

Jean Francois' release comes less than a week after the start of free agency and the firing of general manager Scot McCloughan. The team announced the moves Wednesday.

The 30-year-old started six of Washington's 16 games last season and had 32 tackles and 1½ sacks. In 109 games over eight NFL seasons, Jean Francois has 153 tackles and 12 sacks.

Jean Francois had criticized the Redskins in a radio interview for firing McCloughan and also made his feelings known on social media.

The day the team said McCloughan was not at the scouting combine for a family matter, he tweeted: "Got to be more careful on what you say, cause the next day when your words change, people are going to highlight those lies u said before."

McCloughan signed Jean Francois before the 2015 season. Jean Francois started only seven games in two seasons for the Redskins.

In addition to re-upping Hood, the team re-signed exclusive rights free agent offensive lineman Vinston Painter. Hood, 30, had 17 tackles and one assist in his only season in Washington.

