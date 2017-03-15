Sports

March 15, 2017 7:35 PM

Johnson leads Akron to 78-75 NIT win over Houston

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

Isaiah Johnson scored 21 points and Noah Robotham made four free throws in the final 18 seconds to send Akron to a 78-75 victory over Houston on Wednesday night in a first-round NIT game, setting a school record with its 27th victory.

The seventh-seeded Zips (27-8), regular-season champs of the Mid-American Conference, will play the winner of BYU-UT Arlington in the second round.

Jimond Ivey added 10 points and three other Zips had nine each, including Robotham, who made all six of his free throws. A Johnson free throw broke the game's final tie with 38 seconds to go at 74-73, and then he intercepted a pass under Houston's basket forcing the Cougars to foul Robotham. Houston's Rob Gray Jr. made a layup in traffic before Robotham added his final free throws.

Gray finished with 24 points and Damyean Dotson, who hit the 1,000 career-points mark, scored 19 for the second-seeded Cougars (21-11), third-place finishers in the American Athletic Conference.

There were 16 lead changes and 15 ties with neither team leading by more than seven.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers"

View more video

Sports Videos