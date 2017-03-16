Little scores twice, Hellebuyck solid as Jets beat Isles 4-2

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows Pause

2:25 University Place explains drastic Grandview Drive tree trimming

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:10 Gig Harbor seniors marry after unexpected romance blooms