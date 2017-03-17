NKorea plans to participate in ice hockey event in South

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows Pause

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

2:25 University Place explains drastic Grandview Drive tree trimming

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

1:04 Yelm girls win program's first team title at Mat Classic XXIX

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships