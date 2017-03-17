Real Madrid to play Bayern in Champions League quarterfinals

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows Pause

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

2:25 University Place explains drastic Grandview Drive tree trimming

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

1:36 President Trump helps Boeing debut its new 787

2:01 Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers"