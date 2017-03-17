Elliott gets 10th straight win as Flames beat Stars 3-1

Mark Giordano had a goal and two assists, Brian Elliott stopped 24 shots in his 10th straight win and the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 Friday night.
Matthew Tkachuk and Michael Frolik also scored to help Calgary bounce back from a loss to Boston two nights earlier — with Elliott home with the flu — that snapped the Flames' 10-game winning streak. Calgary, 12-1-1 in its last 14, jumped past Edmonton into third place in the Pacific Division.
Elliott's busiest period was the second when Dallas outshot Calgary 13-10 but fell behind 2-0.
Bidding for his third shutout in four games, Elliott was finally beaten with 6:41 left in the third when TJ Brodie mishandled the puck in front of his net and Brett Ritchie whipped it past the surprised goaltender.
Kari Lehtonen finished with 21 saves for Dalls, which finished a 1-3-0 road trip.
