Incarnate Word wins Missouri girls Class 4A title

Sonya Morris had 17 points, Kiki Britzmann added 10 and Incarnate Word Academy rolled to a 59-37 victory over St. Pius X of Kansas City in the Missouri girls Class 4A championship game Saturday.
Marisa Warren also had nine points and eight rebounds for the Red Knights (28-4), who used the same stifling defense that led to a 47-24 semifinal victory over Carl Junction in the finals.
St. Pius X hit five second-half field goals and shot 29 percent from the field for the game.
The Warriors (26-4) trailed just 22-21 at halftime, but Incarnate Word used a 15-8 third quarter to seize control. The Red Knights proceeded to outscore St. Pius X 22-8 in the fourth to seal the win.
Abby Hipp led the Warriors with 16 points.
Comments