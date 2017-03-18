Huntington beats Capital, earns 4th AAA title in 5 years

Mikal Dawson scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Huntington defeated Capital 50-42 Saturday night in the Class AAA championship game.
It was the third title for Huntington in the last four years.
The Highlanders pulled away in the second half, outscoring Capital 15-7 in a pivotal third quarter. Dawson had a three-point play with 2:24 left in the third quarter to put Huntington up 29-24, the largest lead of the game for either team at that point.
Dewey Brown's layup 31 seconds later gave Huntington a seven-point cushion. Capital never got closer than five the rest of the way.
John Dawson, playing on his fourth championship team, added 15 points for the Highlanders. He played for two title teams at Huntington, was at Class A champion St. Joseph last year before transferring back to Huntington.
Leondre Rogers had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Capital, which was in its first championship game since winning back-to-back titles in 2000-01.
Huntington now has won six titles in the last 13 years and 12 overall.
The Huntington girls won the Class AAA state title last week.
