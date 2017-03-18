Harden has 40 in triple-double, Rockets top Nuggets 109-105

James Harden scored 40 points and finished with a triple-double as the Houston Rockets snapped the Denver Nuggets' four-game winning streak with a 109-105 victory Saturday night.
Harden, who shook off a hard fall in the third quarter, had 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
With his team trailing 107-105, Nuggets guard Will Barton missed a 3-pointer and a layup in the final 30 seconds.
After Barton's errant 3-point attempt, Harden missed at the other end and Nikola Jokic corralled the rebounds. But Barton missed a layup that would have tied it with about five seconds left, and Harden drew a foul. He sank both free throws to reach 40 points for the second time in two nights.
The Nuggets missed five three throws late in the game, including two by Barton.
Comments