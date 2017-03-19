Sports

March 19, 2017 9:23 PM

NBA fines Monroe, Russell, Young in Bucks-Lakers altercation

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The NBA has fined Milwaukee's Greg Monroe and the Lakers' D'Angelo Russell and Nick Young for their roles in an altercation during a game.

Monroe was penalized $35,000 for shoving Young above the shoulders, the league announced Sunday. Young was fined $25,000 for initiating the altercation by shoving Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon, and the league said Russell entered the altercation and pushed Monroe, docking him $15,000.

All three players were given technical fouls and ejected for the altercation that came with 36 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Bucks' 107-103 victory in Los Angeles on Friday.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener

View more video

Sports Videos