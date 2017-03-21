Sports

March 21, 2017 5:50 PM

Wicker: SDSU could build football stadium on its own

By BERNIE WILSON AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO

Athletic director John David Wicker says San Diego State is prepared to build a new football stadium on its own if it isn't involved in a billion-dollar development that would include a stadium for an MLS team.

The university has concerns with the SoccerCity concept, including the proposed size of the stadium. The Aztecs would like a stadium that seats between 35,000 and 40,000.

Wicker and other SDSU officials met Tuesday with Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Says Wicker: "If we needed to today, we could go out and build our own football stadium."

He estimated the cost at between $125 million and $150 million.

Time is critical because with the NFL's Chargers leaving for Los Angeles, aging Qualcomm Stadium could be shut down by 2018.

Baseball's Petco Park could be a temporary home for SDSU and the Holiday Bowl.

