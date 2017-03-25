Sports

March 25, 2017 5:32 PM

Powers North Central wins 83rd in a row and Class D title

The Associated Press
EAST LANSING, Mich.

Dawson Bilski scored 25 points Saturday as Powers North Central won its 83rd game in a row and its third consecutive Class D state title with a 78-69 victory over Buckley.

Jason Whitens had 23 points and six rebounds for the Jets, who haven't lost a game since 2014. Four players on the Upper Peninsula team finished in double figures.

Buckley (26-1) rallied in the fourth quarter to pull within three points with 2:44 remaining in the game. But Powers North Central answered with an 8-0 run to take a 76-65 lead and put the game out of reach at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

The Jets had an 18-point lead at the start of the second quarter after hitting 14 shots, including 7 of 8 from 3-point range.

Buckley got 22 points from junior Austin Harris and 15 points from junior Joey Weber.

