Sydney FC clinches first place in A-League

After clinching first place in Australia's A-League without taking the field, Sydney FC enhanced its record achievement with a 3-0 win over the Perth Glory on Sunday.
Sydney FC won the Premiers Plate as regular-season champions after the second-place Melbourne Victory lost 1-0 to Brisbane on Saturday, when Sydney had a night off.
The Brisbane win left Sydney with an unassailable 11-point lead in first place with three rounds to play.
The Sydney side also created some history: it became the only team to have remained in outright first position in the standings for an entire season.
In the other match Sunday, the Wellington Phoenix beat Newcastle 5-0 to remain within five points of sixth-place Western Sydney for the final playoff spot.
